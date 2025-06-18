Maximilian Beier News: Unused substitute Tuesday

Beier (ankle) remained an unused substitute in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Fluminense in the first game of the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Beier resumed team training recently and was on the bench for Tuesday's game, confirming he has recovered from his injury. While he did not feature in the first group stage match against Fluminense, he could get some minutes during the competition to build his fitness back. That said, this would help him be ready for the pre-season with the black and yellow.