Maximilian Wober News: Joining Werder Bremen on loan
Wober has joined Werder Bremen on loan from Leeds United for the entire 2025/26 season, his parent club announced Friday.
Wober was heavily linked with a move to Germany, and since both teams were interested in agreeing to a loan move, it didn't take long for the agreement to be completed. Wober should see steady minutes in the Bundesliga, whereas Leeds will probably be active on the market looking for center-back depth.
