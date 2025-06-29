Maximiliano Urruti News: Scores equalizer in final moments

Urruti scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Urruti scored in the 93rd minute as a substitute to draw the match 3-3. This was his second goal of the season, both coming in the last six games. However, in the last 11 Revolution games, he has only started one match. In this game, he had two shots, and this was only the second time since April when he has reached this amount.