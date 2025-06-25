Maxwel Cornet News: Leaving Genoa for now

Cornet wasn't acquired by Genoa by the deadline, but the team will try to bring him back from West Ham in another loan, Il Secolo XIX reported.

Cornet will return to London as Genoa didn't activate their option to buy, and the two teams will eventually discuss a new deal, although he might have further suitors. He played just seven times since January on due to a lingering thigh injury, although he had decent success, scoring twice and assisting once.