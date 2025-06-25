Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Maxwel Cornet headshot

Maxwel Cornet News: Leaving Genoa for now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Cornet wasn't acquired by Genoa by the deadline, but the team will try to bring him back from West Ham in another loan, Il Secolo XIX reported.

Cornet will return to London as Genoa didn't activate their option to buy, and the two teams will eventually discuss a new deal, although he might have further suitors. He played just seven times since January on due to a lingering thigh injury, although he had decent success, scoring twice and assisting once.

Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now