Mehdi Taremi News: Stuck in Iran

Taremi won't participate in the FIFA Club World Cup as he was in Iran when the bombings started, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Taremi was in his home country for international duties and to receive an award, and there's no telling when he'll manage to leave, given the highly volatile situation. With Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa no longer at the club, Inter will turn to Sebastiano Esposito, Francesco Pio Esposito and Valentino Carboni (knee) for depth behind Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.