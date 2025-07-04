Mert Komur News: Signs long-term contract

Komur signed a new contract with Augsburg until the end of the 2028/29 season, the club announced Friday.

Komur logged 20 appearances and four starts for Augsburg in the 2024/25 campaign, notching two goals and one assist. He figures to be a key player for years to come for the club after this contract extension and could push for a regular starting role as soon as the 2025/26 campaign.