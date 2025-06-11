Meschack Elia News: Limited impact while in loan

Elia made eight Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal while on loan from BSC Young Boys.

Elia struggled to break into the scoring rhythm with limited minutes, scoring only one goal from five shots on target. His sporadic use off the bench and lack of consistent minutes restricted his ability to build form during his half-season loan spell in Brittany. Elia is now heading back to his parent club BSC Young Boys, and reports say he might continue his career in Turkey.