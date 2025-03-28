Michael Amir Murillo Injury: Available against Reims

Murillo (hamstring) is training normally with the team on Friday and is available for Saturday's game against Reims, coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed in the press conference, according to La Minute OM.

Murillo was expected to return against Toulouse but had been training normally with the team in recent days and is back available for Saturday's clash with Reims. This is positive news for the team as he was a regular starter this season and a strong contributor, which led to him signing a contract extension during his injury. That said, he may be too short to start and the coach doesn't want to take risks for the end of the campaign, with Geoffrey Kondogbia likely starting in defense for the match.