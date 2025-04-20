Michael Amir Murillo News: Delivers assist in solid outing

Murillo assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Montpellier.

Murillo assisted Mason Greenwood's second goal in the 67th minute, playing a key role in Marseille's victory over Montpellier on Saturday. He was effective in both defensive duties and offensive support with two chances created, two tackles, three clearances and three interceptions, which marked a season-high for him. The Panamanian will look to maintain his form against Brest on Sunday.