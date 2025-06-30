Michael Keane News: Available on a free transfer
Keane is available on a free transfer following the end of his deal with Everton.
Keane hardly played during his last season with the club, making 14 appearances (11 starts) The defender now has the chance to look for a new club as a veteran depth option. In the past Keane has shown the ability to shoulder a large workload, though it's unclear if he still has the fitness to do that in the Premier League.
Michael Keane
Free Agent
