Michail Antonio News: Features off bench with Jamaica

Antonio was back on the pitch in Monday's game featuring five minutes off the bench and confirming his return from injury. The Jamaican is currently building on his fitness with the hope to find a positive conclusion to discussions with West Ham that are waiting to see how he feels before potentially extending his contract. Playing more minutes and games in the Gold Cup could convince his former club to give him a chance after several months on the sideline due to his serious car accident.