Michail Antonio News: Out of contract
Antonio is out of contract with West Ham and has yet to sign elsewhere.
Antonio's contract came to an end at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, though that wasn't the focus as he recovered from a serious car crash. The forward doesn't have a team for the upcoming season, but he did play some minutes with the Jamaica national team, a wonderful sign for his continued recover.
Michail Antonio
Free Agent
