Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio News: Out of contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Antonio is out of contract with West Ham and has yet to sign elsewhere.

Antonio's contract came to an end at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, though that wasn't the focus as he recovered from a serious car crash. The forward doesn't have a team for the upcoming season, but he did play some minutes with the Jamaica national team, a wonderful sign for his continued recover.

Michail Antonio
 Free Agent
