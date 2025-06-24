Michel Adopo News: Acquired by Cagliari

Adopo inked a contract with Cagliari until 2029 after the club picked up its option to purchase him from Atalanta.

Adopo was a regular for the first time in his young career and was a steady hand in the midfield last season, finishing up with one goal, one assist, 20 shots (four don't target) and 55 tackles in 35 appearances (27 starts). He'll likely have a similar role in 2025/2026.