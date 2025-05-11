Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Four shots lead to no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Almiron recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Chicago Fire.

Almiron took on a role on the right flank again after starting the last two games in the center of the midfield, playing the full 90 minutes Saturday. He would see four shots but failed to score a goal after bagging one in his last outing, remaining at three goals in 11 appearances this season.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
