Miguel Almiron News: Four shots lead to no goal

Almiron recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Chicago Fire.

Almiron took on a role on the right flank again after starting the last two games in the center of the midfield, playing the full 90 minutes Saturday. He would see four shots but failed to score a goal after bagging one in his last outing, remaining at three goals in 11 appearances this season.