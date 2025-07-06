Miguel Almiron News: One shot during draw

Almiron generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Almiron was once again held in check as the Paraguayan continues to struggle, only seeing one shot in the goalless draw Saturday. He has now gone nearly two months since his last goal, last finding the back of the net against Nashville on May 3, eight appearances ago. He will hope to get back to his normal self soon, as his four goal contributions in 18 appearances this season are a rough statline for a player who used to excel in MLS play.