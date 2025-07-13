Miguel Almiron News: Records three shots
Almiron generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.
Almiron saw some activity in the attack but to little success, with all three of his shots missing the target. That said, he continues on his cold streak since returning to the MLS, still with only four goal contributions on the season despite appearing and starting in 19 games.
