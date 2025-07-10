Miguel Gutierrez Injury: Receives ankle operation

Gutirrrez (ankle) has undergone surgery on his ankle, accoridng to his club.

Gutirrez is seeing an unfortunate update this offseason, as he will no recieve ankle surgery after his 2024/25 season was ended short due to injury. This will be something to monitor for the club, as it will put him in jeopardy of missing the start of the season. His return will depend on his development, altough he will likely miss around two to three months with the injury.