Miguel Gutierrez Injury: Slowed by injuries

Gutierrez played 35 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Gutierrez had a decent season overall, even though it was slowed down by thigh and ankle injuries which sidelined him for almost ten games. Gutierrez was one of the only players from Girona to keep similar stats to their incredible season from last year, although this season has been overly difficult for the Catalans. He could set new career highs in league play with 153 crosses, 22 corners, 34 deemed fouls, and almost equaled his chances created rate from last year with 41 new ones. This highlights his importance in the attacking play of Girona, and why he will remain a key player on his left flank next season.