Miguel Ramirez News: Loaned to Puebla

Ramirez will play the next tournament for Puebla after completing a loan transfer from Club America.

Ramirez has been one of the most outstanding prospects in the Azulcremas' youth system lately, being used sporadically as a rotation option for the first team. While his talent may explode if he finds a place in a rather limited roster, it's still unclear how much playing time he'll get as he competes with more experienced midfielders such as Facundo Waller and Raul Castillo. In the best-case scenario, Ramirez could even take part in set pieces.