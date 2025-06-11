Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Ramirez headshot

Miguel Ramirez News: Loaned to Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Ramirez will play the next tournament for Puebla after completing a loan transfer from Club America.

Ramirez has been one of the most outstanding prospects in the Azulcremas' youth system lately, being used sporadically as a rotation option for the first team. While his talent may explode if he finds a place in a rather limited roster, it's still unclear how much playing time he'll get as he competes with more experienced midfielders such as Facundo Waller and Raul Castillo. In the best-case scenario, Ramirez could even take part in set pieces.

Miguel Ramirez
Puebla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now