Miguel Rubio News: Signs with Espanyol until 2028

Rubio has signed a three-year contract with Espanyol, joining as a free agent after his departure from Granada, his new club announced.

Rubio excelled in Getafe CF's youth system, where he even made his debut in the First Division under coach Jose Bordalas. After several loan spells in Fuenlabrada, Valladolid Promesas, and Burgos, the defender has signed with Granada where he has been a regular starter. Rubio will now play again in La Liga under the Catalan club's shirt.