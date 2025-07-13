Miguel Tapias Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Tapias could start the Apertura season on the sidelines after the club confirmed his muscle problem on the left thigh.

Tapias got hurt during a friendly game, and it appears his recovery wasn't fast enough for him to play again right away. Still, the extent of the issue is unknown, making him questionable for the first weeks of the tournament. He was expected to feature in a back three alongside Luis Romo and Daniel Aguirre, but if he's not fit enough, that place will have to be covered by either Miguel Gomez or Jose Castillo Perez.