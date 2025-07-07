Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Miguel Tapias headshot

Miguel Tapias Injury: Forced off in practice match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Tapias abandoned Saturday's unofficial clash against Necaxa after picking up an injury.

Tapias has made some friendly appearances following his recovery from an Achilles issue, but he's now at risk of becoming unavailable again. He has been deployed as one of three center-backs in new manager Gabriel Milito's formation, with Luis Romo and Daniel Aguirre completing that back line, and Miguel Gomez offering a backup option.

Miguel Tapias
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now