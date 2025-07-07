Miguel Tapias Injury: Forced off in practice match
Tapias abandoned Saturday's unofficial clash against Necaxa after picking up an injury.
Tapias has made some friendly appearances following his recovery from an Achilles issue, but he's now at risk of becoming unavailable again. He has been deployed as one of three center-backs in new manager Gabriel Milito's formation, with Luis Romo and Daniel Aguirre completing that back line, and Miguel Gomez offering a backup option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now