Mikael Uhre Injury: Doubtful for Open Cup

Uhre (hip) is unlikely for Wednesday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Uhre is looking like he will miss out once again due to his hip issues, as he is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's Open Cup match. This would mark a fifth straight game missed, an unfortunate spell for the forward. If he doesn't make the team sheet, he will hope to be fit when facing New York again on Saturday.