Mikael Uhre Injury: Not ready to return yet

Uhre is "progressing as usual," according to manager Bradley Carnell, but he won't be available to play against Charlotte on Saturday, according to Philadelphia Union reporter Joe Tansey.

Uhre left the Union's most recent match before the end of the first half with an undisclosed injury, and with Carnell saying he's not expecting Uhre back in the next two weeks at the earliest, this means the Union will be shorthanded upfront for, at least, Saturday's game against Charlotte. The striker has two goals and four assists in 17 appearances this season, and if he's unable to play Saturday, Bruno Damiani looks like his most likely replacement upfront alongside Chris Donovan.