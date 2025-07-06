Menu
Mikael Uhre Injury: Still not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Uhre (hip) is "edging closer but probably still too soon" to make a return for the Union, according to head coach Bradley Carnell per Philadelphia Union beat writer Joe Tansey.

Uhre still remains on the injured list for the Union with a hip injury. There is still no clear timeline for his return, however, is making progress in his recovery. The forward will likely eye a come back mid-July, the earliest.

Mikael Uhre
Philadelphia Union
