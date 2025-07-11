Mikael Uhre Injury: Training but questionable

Uhre (hip) is questionable for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Uhre is seeing a positve update this week as he has begun to teain again. However, the forward is still uqestionable for Saturday's match, likley needing to pass some testing to be an option. He has started in 11 of his 17 appearances while bagging six goal contributions this campaign and sees more of a rotational role, likely to appear off the bench again before seeing the starting XI.