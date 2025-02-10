Mike Maignan News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Maignan made zero saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli.

Maignan was saved by the post with the match still scoreless in the first half but then didn't have any work to do throughout the rest of the contest. That's now nine clean sheets over 23 Serie A starts this season for the goalkeeper, who looks to be finally free of the injuries that haunted him over the last two campaigns.