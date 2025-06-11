Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Mike Penders headshot

Mike Penders News: Transfers to Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 8:38am

Penders has completed a transfer to Chelsea from Genk, according to his new club.

Pender was set to join Chelsea following the 2024/25 season after his deal was confirmed in August 2024, finally having the deal done Wednesday. He is only 19 years old but did make 26 appearances last season, showing a decent spell of play with Genk. That said, he is still going to be far down the pecking order in net, probably sitting as their fourth-string goalie.

Mike Penders
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now