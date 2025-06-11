Mikel Oyarzabal News: Another season as primary forward

Oyarzabal started in 28 of his 35 appearances while recording nine goals on 43 shots and three assists on 15 chances created in La Liga.

Oyarzabal has been a mainstay at the club for numerous years and completed yet another campaign in a main role for the club, serving as their forward in most matches this campaign. This would lead to 12 goal contributions for the attacker, tying his tally from the previous campaign. He remains on contract with the club for a few more seasons and has scored at least nine goals in seven of his past eight seasons, likely to remain in this spot until his goal and assist numbers begin to take a hit.