Milan Iloski News: Departs San Diego

Iloski is seeing the end of his time with San Diego, with his loan being terminated to return to the Danish league with Nordsjaelland. He only started in three of his 14 appearances with the club but did capture 10 goals and one asisst in under 500 minutes of play. He will hope to see the same success back in Europe.