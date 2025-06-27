Milan Iloski News: Four goal performance

Iloski scored four goals to go with nine shots (six on goal) in Wednesday's 5-3 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Iloski put forth a shift to remember Wednesday as he led his team with a game-high nine shots (six on goal) and scored four goals, including a first half hat trick. The appearance was the forward's first start of the season after making 11 successive substitute appearances to begin the campaign. Over his last three appearances (one start), Iloski has peppered the net with 14 shots (nine on goal) and scored seven times over just 135 minutes.