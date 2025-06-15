Milan Iloski News: Scores brace off bench in win

Iloski scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Minnesota United.

Iloski was excellent as a half-time substitute, notching the decisive goal via header in the 75th minute and doubling his tally on a counterattack during stoppage time of Saturday's clash. He's in good form with three goals and five shots across two straight appearances off the bench, although it remains to be seen if that will be enough for him to earn his first opportunity in the initial lineup. He'll continue to challenge Marcus Ingvartsen and Alex Mighten at center-forward and left-wing, respectively, especially if Hirving Lozano (undisclosed) remains out.