Skriniar returned to PSG following his loan spell at Fenerbahce in the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Skriniar made 16 league outings for Fenerbahce during the loan spell, notching three goals and one assist. It's unclear if he'll be part of Luis Enrique's plans for the 2025/26 campaign, but a move away from the French giants can't be ruled out.