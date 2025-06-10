Miles Robinson Injury: Will represent USMNT

Robinson has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Robinson has been an undisputed starter for Cincinnati in the backline and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Robinson will for sure miss Saturday's clash against New England and could also be out for the matches against Montreal, Orlando and Chicago if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Gilberto Flores will take on a larger role in the backline for Cincy.