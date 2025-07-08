Miles Robinson News: Back in Cincinnati
Robinson (international duty) is back with Cincinnati, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.
Robinson is back from his time with the USMNT and is in the building with Cincinnati as they prepare for Saturday's derby. He has only played a total of 50 minutes since June 7 and should be well-rested for the second half of the season, likely to immediately assume his starting role back.
