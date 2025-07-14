Menu
Miles Robinson News: Own goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Robinson had an own goal, one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Robinson had tough luck in his return from international duty, as the opposition earned their go-ahead goal thanks to an own goal on his account. On the other hand, he racked up over 40 completed passes for the 14th time in 16 appearances on the season.

Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
