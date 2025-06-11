Milos Kerkez News: Set for summer move

Kerkez started all 38 league matches for Bournemouth this past season, totaling two goals, five assists, 19 shots, 36 chances created and 142 crosses.

Kerkez seems headed to Liverpool this summer after upping his game immensely at Bournemouth this past season. In and out of the starting XI in his first Premier League season, he was a warrior in 2024/25 and expects to be the left-back of the future for Liverpool with Andrew Robertson aging and Kostas Tsimikas always on the fringes. At 21 years old, the upside at Liverpool is evident for Kerkez.