Milos Kerkez News: Signs with Liverpool

Kerkez has signed a contract with Liverpool until 2030, the club announced.

Kerkez joins Liverpool after two seasons with Bournemouth, where he made 74 appearances with two goals and eight assists. Before that, he played for ETO FC Gyor, AC Milan, and AZ Alkmaar, tallying 57 appearances in the Netherlands. He has 23 caps for Hungary and was a finalist for the 2023 Golden Boy award.