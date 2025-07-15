Min-Su Kim News: Sent on loan

Kim has been sent on loan to Andorra from Girona, according to his parent club.

Kim will see next season away from Girona on loan, joining the second tier of Spanish football with Andorra. The attacker featured in only four games for a total of 33 minutes last season with Girona, likely the reason for his exit now. He will hope to return to his parent club with more minutes available, although that will depend on his spell.