Mio Backhaus News: Signs contract extension with SVW

Backhaus has signed a contract extension with Werder Bremen for upcoming seasons, the club announced. "We are very happy that Mio sees his future at Werder, has committed to us for the long term, and is convinced of our path. Mio is a great goalkeeping talent, whom we definitely believe will make the jump to the Bundesliga. We are very satisfied with Mio's performances, but also with the general quality of our goalkeeping team, and we are planning for the new season with the current constellation," said Peter Niemeyer.

Backhaus will remain in Bremen for the long term as the club decided to extend his contract for the upcoming seasons. The German U20 goalkeeper will likely be the backup to Michael Zetterer next season and could have his first opportunity in the Bundesliga during the campaign.