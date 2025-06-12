Mitja Ilenic Injury: Out on international duty
Ilenic is out on international duty with Slovenia in the U21 EUROS and won't be available for selection in the near future.
The tournament runs from June 11 to June 28, although the group stage ends on June 18. It wouldn't be surprising if Slovenia aren't able to advance since they share group with Germany, England and Czech Republic. Ilenic is expected to see regular minutes with the team during that tournament.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now