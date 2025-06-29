Mitja Ilenic News: Back with NYCFC

Ilenic is back from international duty with Slovenia as he was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Montreal.

Ilenic returned from the U21 EURO Championship with Slovenia and was back on the bench for Saturday's game against Montreal. The young defender will likely remain only a bench option moving forward for NYCFC since he hasn't started a single MLS game since April 19, with Tayvon Gray and Strahinja Tanasijevic preferred at right-back.