Mohamed Bayo News: Heading back to Lille

Bayo spent half of the season on loan with Antwerp, appearing in 17 games and scoring once while delivering two assists. The forward is now heading back to Lille but might not stay long, as reports say Rayo Vallecano or Metz are keen on having him in their roster heading into the 2025/26 season.