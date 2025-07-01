Mohamed Farsi News: Scores lone goal Sunday

Farsi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Philadelphia Union.

Farsi scored his first goal of the season Sunday, a strike just before halftime assisted by Lassi Lappalainen that was the only goal of the match. He finished the match with two shots and one chance created on the attack. He also helped keep his third clean sheet of the season, winning four duels and making two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.