Mohamed Farsi News: Two accurate crosses in draw

Farsi attempted three crosses Sunday, leading the Columbus attack with two accurate crosses, as they played to a 1-1 stalemate in Seattle. The midfielder crated one chance and made one clearance during his 89 minute shift. After a stretch across April and May in which Farsi had started in nine successive league matches, the midfielder has lost time of late, having made just five appearances (three starts) during Columbus's most recent six fixtures.