Mohammed Kudus News: Joins Spurs
Kudus completed a permanent move to Spurs from West Ham, the club announced.
Kudus completed a quick move to Spurs, earning a chance to play in Champions League competition. The attacking midfielder disappointed last season for West Ham, but he's shown his quality previously. Kudus should immediately compete for minutes, though the Spurs attack is incredibly full, with rumors of Morgan Gibbs-White joining as well.
