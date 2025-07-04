Morris Duggan News: Substitute option versus Dallas
Duggan (back) is on the bench for Friday's matchup against FC Dallas.
Duggan has struggled to gain momentum this season, recording just 125 minutes over the last three months, but he's at least available following his recovery from the issue. He's a great source of clearances, though he might not be too productive if he plays a backup role behind Nicolas Romero and Michael Boxall.
