Morro News: Back to Rayo

Morro is returning to his parent club Rayo Vallecano after ending his season-long loan spell in FC Vizela.

Morro featured in nine senior games for FC Vizela in Portugal while on loan from Rayo Vallecano, conceding 15 goals and securing three clean sheets. The goalkeeper is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future is a bit blurry since there is no doubt he will not play a role with the senior squad and could either be sold or loaned out again.