Mory Diaw News: Signs with Le Havre

Diaw has signed with Le Havre from Clermont Foot, according to his new club.

Diaw is making a move to Le Havre from Clermont Foot, joining the top tier of French football from the second tier. He does have experience in Ligue 1 and could bid for the starting role this season, having played 67 games in Ligue 1 with Clermont between 2022 to 2023. That said, this is a decent pickup, likely to serve as a top-two keeper at the club in his two-year contract.