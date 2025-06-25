Moses Simon News: Signs with Paris FC

Simon has signed a three-year deal with Paris FC, joining on a permanent transfer from FC Nantes, his new club announced.

Simon is leaving the Canaries after six seasons in Nantes and 201 games. The Nigerian forward has scored 37 goals and provided 42 assists with FC Nantes and will now continue his career in the capital with Paris FC, who are showing their ambitions for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Simon should become a key player for the Parisians in the frontline.